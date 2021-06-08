Permission Coin Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $35.74 million and approximately $501,340.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00063055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00241779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00221521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.38 or 0.01216715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,509.08 or 0.99788496 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

