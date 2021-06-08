Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.74

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and traded as high as $44.27. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 66,657 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

