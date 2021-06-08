Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 18,600 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises approximately 1.8% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of FTI Consulting worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,358. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

