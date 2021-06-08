Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 28,100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 545.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.45. 121,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

