Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 5,400 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 177.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,451,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

Shares of ZM traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.09. 127,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,788. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 152.29, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.30. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.66 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,641 shares of company stock valued at $71,121,680. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

