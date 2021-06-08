Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in News by 2.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in News by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in News by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

