Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Synopsys by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.38. 8,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,853. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

