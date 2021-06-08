Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,000 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 2.0% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.63. 18,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,280. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

