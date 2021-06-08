Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,323 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 1.8% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,411,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,614,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 410,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 76,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

