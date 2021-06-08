Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 126.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.12. 233,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.23. The stock has a market cap of $582.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

