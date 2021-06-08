Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,319.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,073. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $74.32. 43,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

