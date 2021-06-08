Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 2.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.41% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. 12,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

