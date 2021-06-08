Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,040 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 2.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

