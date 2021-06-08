Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $6.48 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.18% of LivaNova worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Strs Ohio raised its position in LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LivaNova by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in LivaNova by 687.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,069. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

