Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $7.90 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. PriceSmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.27% of PriceSmart worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,793. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

