Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 9.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 105,990 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 20.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 250.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 335,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $257.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

