Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,644 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,360 shares of company stock worth $527,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.37. 39,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

