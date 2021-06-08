Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 4,350 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,865. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

