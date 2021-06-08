Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,123. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

