Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. 99,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

