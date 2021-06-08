Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,309 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of AerCap worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AerCap by 9,338.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,483,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. 13,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,986. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

