Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Simmons cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. 3,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.57. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.