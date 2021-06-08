Persistence Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Persistence has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for approximately $10.88 or 0.00033041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $209.00 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00953675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.00 or 0.09458210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050756 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 106,131,515 coins and its circulating supply is 19,206,473 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.