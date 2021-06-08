Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.
Shares of WOOF traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 3,974,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 101.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
