Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

Shares of WOOF traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 3,974,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 101.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

