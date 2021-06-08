Peter Warner Davidson Sells 10,000 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Warner Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.47 million and a PE ratio of -42.91. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

