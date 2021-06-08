Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$9.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PEY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.00. The company had a trading volume of 396,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,492. The stock has a market cap of C$990.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$1.63 and a twelve month high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at C$184,795.23.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

