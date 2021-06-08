Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 264,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,709,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

