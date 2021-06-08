Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 96,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 413,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,709,367. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

