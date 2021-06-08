PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Position Lifted by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned about 15.27% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 53,227 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,869. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

