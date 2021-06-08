PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of PGTI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. 291,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52.
In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
