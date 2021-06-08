Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $22.01 million and $80,518.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,010.89 or 0.99914643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00072962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001015 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.