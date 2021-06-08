Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $20.30

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $19.84. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHVS. Bank of America began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

