PHI Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $750.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $750.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00071165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.90 or 0.00985021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.28 or 0.09527895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.