Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.10 million.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,206. The firm has a market cap of $836.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.