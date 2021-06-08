Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Phreesia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

