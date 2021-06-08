Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.36. Approximately 7,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 476,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.96.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phreesia by 81.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

