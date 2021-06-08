PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $10.20 million and $153,587.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.49 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.64 or 0.09698349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050682 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,931,218 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.