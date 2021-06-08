Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.98

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 703485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

