Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.53.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.21.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

