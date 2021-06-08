Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

