Piper Sandler Weighs in on PCB Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.