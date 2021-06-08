Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. Pixelworks shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 501,286 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 1,483.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,478,438 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $2,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 6,683.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

