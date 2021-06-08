Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.80

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 5069820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after buying an additional 919,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.