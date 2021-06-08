PlayGame One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,725.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $551,630.48 and approximately $68,725.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00953675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.00 or 0.09458210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050756 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

