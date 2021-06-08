Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.35

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.35 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 13.17 ($0.17). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 13.17 ($0.17), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.35. The company has a market capitalization of £13.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.