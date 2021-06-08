PlotX (PLOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $1.80 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00026901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00990343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.60 or 0.09667236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050941 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.