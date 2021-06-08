Pluton (PLU) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $317,261.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00017885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00026562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.37 or 0.00993025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.18 or 0.09642713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

