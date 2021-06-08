PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $134,400.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $139,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00.

PMVP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 253,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

