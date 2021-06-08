Polkalokr Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $193,490.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,150,824 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

