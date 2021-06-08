Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,655.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $2,655.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $124.91 or 0.00380545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.46 or 0.01000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.43 or 0.09683202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

